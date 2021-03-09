THE swimming world is in mourning after the death former world record holder Hannah Bickerdike, 40, of York.

Hannah was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, which left her paralysed from the waist down. But that wasn’t going to stop her claiming numerous titles and awards.

Hannah, from Haxby, attended main-stream schools, Usher Lane, Haxby, and Burnholme Secondary in York, before studying administration at York College. Hannah also did voluntary work for Wilberfoss Trust in York.

Facing huge challenges, Hannah learned to swim at the age of four and became very adept at breaststroke. She entered her first competition at the age of 10, swimming with the Northallerton Amateur Swimming Club (NASC) in the Handicapped Yorkshire & Humberside Regional Gala. She won gold in the girls' 25m and 50m breaststroke, and went on to represent Yorkshire in the national finals, winning silver in the 25m breaststroke.

Hannah’s mother, Ruth Gudgings, 66, said: “Due to her disability she always struggled to find a swimming club willing to take her on for training, so she continued to train on her own with the co-operation of the York pools and coached by myself.

“Hannah regularly represented Yorkshire and won many junior national titles at the Disability Sports England championships setting national records in all strokes in the process,” added Ruth, who lives in France.

The pinnacle of Hannah’s career was on November 3, 2001 when she set two world records in the 50m Breaststroke and 200m Individual Medley at the DSE National Short Course Championships at Ponds Forge. Due to a major shoulder injury she had to retire from swimming in 2002. Hannah recently lived with partner Kevin in Beverley. Her father Keith and older sister Helen live in Haxby.

Hannah passed away suddenly in Hull Royal Infirmary on March 1.

The family have had many tributes from friends, former teachers and ex swimming colleagues. Her first primary school teacher said: “Hannah was the most inspirational, strong and courageous child that I ever taught. I have so much gratitude for everything Hannah taught us all.”