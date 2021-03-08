A BRAVE sixth former from North Yorkshire who recently recovered from thyroid cancer has raised £3,000 for charity through a sponsored haircut.

Ellie Redshaw, from Easingwold, decided to chop off her hair to raise vital funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The charity saves lives in Yorkshire by funding research to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Ellie also donated her seven-inch locks to Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair following cancer treatment.

The 17-year-old said: “I had two operations and radioactive iodine treatment after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and thankfully I’m doing much better now. “My mum and grandma have been a part of Yorkshire Cancer Research’s volunteer group in Galtres for many years, so I decided to give something back by raising funds for the charity. I also wanted to directly help someone who has experienced hair loss through cancer treatment.

“I felt nervous beforehand, but I knew it was a good thing to do and that my hair would grow back. I feel very proud to have raised so much money. I’m so thankful for all the generous donations.”

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “We are so grateful to Ellie and everyone who supported her. The money raised will help fund experts and world-leading researchers who pioneer early cancer diagnosis and discover new and better treatments for people with cancer.”

Click here to find out more about fundraising for Yorkshire Cancer Research.