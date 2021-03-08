With a plethora of streaming services available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch during lockdown.

But with hope lockdown may soon be coming to an end, people will be on the hunt for new TV show and films to get them through the last few months.

Lucky for us, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies coming this week, with more still to come throughout March.

Netflix TV series and films coming this week

Available March 8

Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM

Available March 9

The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 10

Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM

Available March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM

Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM

Available March 14

Audrey (2020)

What’s leaving Netflix in this week?

Unfortunately, with the addition of new movies and TV shows, we need to say goodbye to some things on Netflix.

So if you're midway through anything on this list or were planning on watching them this week, you will need to be quick

Leaving March 8

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

Leaving March 9

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

Leaving March 10

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Leaving March 13

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

Leaving March 14

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)