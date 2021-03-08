With a plethora of streaming services available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch during lockdown.
But with hope lockdown may soon be coming to an end, people will be on the hunt for new TV show and films to get them through the last few months.
Lucky for us, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies coming this week, with more still to come throughout March.
Netflix TV series and films coming this week
Available March 8
Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM
Available March 9
The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 10
Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 11
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM
Available March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM
Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM
Available March 14
Audrey (2020)
What’s leaving Netflix in this week?
Unfortunately, with the addition of new movies and TV shows, we need to say goodbye to some things on Netflix.
So if you're midway through anything on this list or were planning on watching them this week, you will need to be quick
Leaving March 8
Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)
Leaving March 9
November Criminals (2017)
The Boss’s Daughter (2015)
Leaving March 10
Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)
Leaving March 13
Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)
Leaving March 14
Aftermath (2017)
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment (2016)
The Student (2017)
Comments are closed on this article.