FOUNDERS of a beauty brand founded in York are celebrating two major deals.

Clockface Beauty, a natural, organic and vegan skincare brand, will see its full product range on Harvey Nichols' website and in Frasers Wolverhampton from April 12, with more stores to follow.

The news comes as the company - which was founded in York and is produced in Wetherby - also won Lux Life magazine’s best organic, cruelty-free skincare company award.

Sarah Thomas, who co-founded Clockface with her mum, Karen Horsely, a former biomedical scientist, in 2018, said:“This is incredible news for our business and will help strengthen our position as a major contender in the beauty and skincare industry.

"This announcement is testament to the fact that our scientifically-formulated, luxurious, all-natural products have a proven track record when it comes to transforming skin. It’s such a huge moment.”

Karen Horsley focused on product development for organic skincare brand Clockface Beauty

Clockface Beauty uses 100 per cent natural, vegan, organic and cruelty-free ingredients.

Sarah added: “The customer truly is at the heart of our business.

"The products were ultimately designed to make people feel and look wonderful. Our virtual Skin Clinic was launched to support our customers and give them somewhere to turn to for help.

"And now, being stocked in Harvey Nichols and Frasers will allow us to once again be back in front of our customers in the hands-on way that we love.”

The deal with Harvey Nichols forms part of its drive to fly the flag for independent brands.

Frasers is part of the Fraser Group that also owns House of Fraser and Flannels.

Clockface Beauty was set up after Sarah experienced various skin issues during her pregnancy, including breakouts and dryness, and she used a serum that her mum had devised for her own dry skin.

On the back of the positive transformation, they focused on developing a skincare range designed to treat skin concerns including acne, eczema, wrinkles, psoriasis and oily skin.

In September last year they launched the virtual Skin Clinic to help ensure that consumers are able to access advice while social distancing measures remain in place.

The skin consultancy allows people to learn more about their skin, understand what skin needs and provides personalised advice from the business founders.