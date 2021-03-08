A WOMAN has been jailed for 32 weeks for violence towards another woman and police officers.
Suzanne Marie Young, 52, defied a court order designed to protect the victim, York Magistrates Court heard.
She changed her plea on the day she was due to stand trial.
District judge Adrian Lower said she had an “appalling record” for similar offences.
Young, of no fixed address and formerly of Clifton, York, admitted assaulting the woman despite being prevented from contacting her or going near her home or work addresses under a restraining order.
She also admitted breaching the restraining order and assaulting two emergency workers – a female police officer and a special constable.
All the offences were committed on January 10.
The sentence of 32 weeks included resentencing because she was on a community order made last October for threatening behaviour, breach of the restraining order and assault.
The restraining order, which had been for three years, was made indefinite and its conditions were varied to give the woman more protection.
