THE York family of a woman who has gone missing in London are 'beside themselves with worry' as they try to help police in the search for her.

Sarah Everard's family, including University of York professor Jeremy Everard, have travelled to London and have been walking her last known journey, said her uncle, Nick Everard.

He said:“These are desperate times for the family. We know the police are doing everything they can but it's the not knowing what has happened after four days that is agonising.

“My brother and sister-in-law are beside themselves with worry. They’re doing everything they can to help find her."

Sarah Everard, a former Fulford School pupil, has not been seen or heard from since departing her friend’s house in Clapham, south London, at around 9pm on Wednesday and her family say “it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this”.

They said in a statement: “With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah.

“She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this. We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well.

“We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing.

“We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police. No piece of information is too insignificant.”

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Kenward, from the Central South Public Protection Team, said: "Sarah's disappearance is completely out of character and understandably her family and friends are incredibly worried.

"We are also growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and have officers working round the clock to try and find her.

"I would ask anybody who was in the Clapham Common area on Wednesday night to think about whether you saw Sarah or any suspicious activity around the time of her disappearance."

Officers are also asking people in the following areas to check doorbell or dashcam footage for any sightings of Sarah:

The A205 South Circular around Clapham Common

Cavendish Road

New Park Road

Brixton Hill

Brixton Water Lane

Sarah was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern and turquoise and orange trainers. She was also thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.

Specialist officers and volunteers from London Search and Rescue are carrying out searches in the area of Clapham Common and the walking route between Clapham and Brixton.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 785 8244 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.