YORK's longest-established specialist student lettings agency has been sold.

Sinclair Properties in York, which was founded in 2000, will retain its name, branding, team of staff, and brace of campus-handy offices on Lord Mayor’s Walk and Main Street, Heslington, as part of the agreement.

Linley & Simpson has bought the company, marking its first dedicated venture into the student lettings market.

This latest acquisition for the residential lettings agency is breaking new ground in its 24-year history.

The deal sees more than 300 properties managed by Sinclair transferred into the Linley & Simpson group portfolio, which now includes more than 12,000 homes across North, West, South Yorkshire and the Humber.

Sinclair specialises exclusively in providing high-quality accommodation for students and academic staff and is a founding member of the National Student Housing Excellence Partnership (NSHEP), a UK body committed to promoting and sharing best practice in student accommodation.

Its founder Niall McTurk was also previously the elected chairman of the York Residential Landlords’ Association for 18 successive years. He will remain with the agency to ensure a smooth handover, before retiring later in the year.

He said: “As co-owners, my wife and I have been seeking a buyer who shares the same values as ourselves and who will look after both our excellent staff, our valued client landlords and fantastic tenants, whilst being capable of taking our business forward.

“We are delighted that Linley & Simpson share our values and we believe are ideally placed to further develop our award-winning business.’’

Linley & Simpson founder and chairman, Will Linley, said: “With its market-leading position in York, unrivalled reputation and well-respected brand to match, we are delighted to welcome Sinclair Properties and its great team of staff to our business.

“York is one of the UK’s leading centres of higher education with around 25,000 students studying at its two universities.

“Sinclair Properties manage the largest portfolio of high-end student homes in York, the quality of which is a credit to both Sinclair’s but also to their caring landlords. We look forward to supporting the Sinclair team in building upon their unique business model of providing high quality properties and great customer service that they have spent 21 years creating.”

With the pair of new Sinclair Properties branches, Linley & Simpson now operate a network of 23 offices across Yorkshire and the Humber, including a flagship base at Low Ousegate.

Founded by Will Linley and fellow director Nick Simpson in Yorkshire in 1997, Leeds-headquartered Linley & Simpson has grown from just two offices and a handful of staff to a team of more than 260 people.