POLICE stopped a vehicle near Wetherby and found a catalytic converter in the boot after being tipped off by a vigilant member of the public in York.
Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that the vigilant person called police about a suspect vehicle from which the occupants were seen looking under cars.
He said that sfter a quick look at Automatic Number Plate Recognition system operational support units had located the vehicle near Wetherby.
"A search of the vehicle revealed a number of tools within and a catalytic converter in the boot that appeared to have been recently removed," he said, adding that two men were in custody and the vehicle and contents were seized, and he thanked the person who called police.