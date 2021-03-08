A VOLKSWAGEN driver failed to stop after a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say they are now appealing for witnesses and information about a crash that happened on the Old Spring Well roundabout on the A59 near Killinghall, Harrogate.
The force say that the crash happened on Tuesday, February 16 at 2.30pm and involved a silver VW hatchback colliding with a black Ford Fiesta.
A police spokesman said: "The driver of the silver VW failed to stop following the collision and made off towards Beckwithshaw.
"Officers are seeking the identity of the VW driver to establish the circumstances surrounding the cause of the collision.
"If anyone witnessed this incident or may have dash-cam footage, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Charles Lonsbrough."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210061537.
