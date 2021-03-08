THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen by four over the weekend - and the number in intensive care has fallen by one.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it now had 50 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide.
That is down from 54 on Friday and from a peak of 242 on January 26.
It said it now had six Covid patients in intensive care, compared with seven on Friday.
It added that a total of 2,036 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, or were no longer being treated as Covid.