A 23-YEAR-OLD man is to appear in court charged with murder after he was arrested in Harrogate.
He was arrested on Friday night in Mayfield Grove in the town.
A man was found with serious injuries in a nearby flat. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, who is from Harrogate, was located in the street shortly after and arrested.
Police have today formally named the victim as Mark Wolsey, who was 48 and lived in Harrogate.
His family has shared a photograph of Mr Wolsey today.
They are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.
The suspect will appear at York Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday March 8).
Police yesterday reassured residents that it was a “contained incident” and the public was not at risk. The suspect was detained very quickly.
A strong police presence has continued in the area today, with extra patrols to reassure those living and working nearby, and residents were urged to speak to officers if they had any anxieties or concerns about the incident.
