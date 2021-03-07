Pupils across England will return to the classroom on Monday in the first stage of Boris Johnson’s road map out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister unveiled his four-stage plan to lead the country out of a third national lockdown last month.

The Prime Minister outlined the four tests which will determine the government’s decision making.

This assessment will be based on four tests:

The vaccine deployment programme continues successfully.

Evidence shows vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths in those vaccinated.

Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.

Our assessment of the risks is not fundamentally changed by new Variants of Concern.

But with the vaccination rollout in full flow and coronavirus cases dropping, there is hope lockdown will soon end with the view to lift all restriction and return to some sort of normality by June 21.

There will be a minimum of five weeks between each step: four weeks for the data to reflect changes in restrictions; followed by seven days’ notice of the restrictions to be eased.

Mr Johnson and his government ministers have made it clear that these dates are subject to change based on the data, but stage one of the process looks set to go ahead on schedule from Monday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock seemed confident speaking on Thursday when he said he is "more confident than ever" in a "great British summer".

So, what are the four changes to lockdown rules being made in England from Monday?

Education

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joins a Year 2 maths lesson during a visit to St Mary's CE Primary School in Stoke-on-Trent. (Christopher Furlong/PA)

As part of the first step in Boris Johnson’s roadmap, all schools across the country will reopen their door to pupils after months of remote learning.

Childcare and children’s supervised activities will also resume along with practical course at universities in England.

Social mixing

Although the majority of social mixing rules will remain in place the rules on social mixing will be eased slightly as people will be able to meet up with one other person from outside of their household.

The ‘Stay at Home’ message will remain but people will be able to leave their home for recreation outdoors such as a coffee on a park bench or even a picnic with their household, support bubble, or with one person from outside their household.

Care homes

Care home residents will be allowed one regular visitor from March 8, provided they are tested and wear full PPE.