YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has now dropped below 50, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by six to 49.9 cases per 100,000 population. This remains well below the UK national average, which stands at 69 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 17 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 11,959.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate has dropped by one to 46.8 cases per 100,000 population. A further 40 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,341.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by two to 77.1 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 29 cases recorded there.
Across the UK, a further 5,177 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,218,520.