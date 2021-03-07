NO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for the second day running.
The latest NHS England data shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 577.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 23 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 90 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 84,366.
Patients were aged between 34 and 97 years old. All except three, aged 54-87 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from January 17 to March 6, with the majority being on or after March 3.
Their families have been informed.
