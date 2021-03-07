POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car on the A165 near Filey.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, including anyone who has dashcam footage.
It happened at around 6.20pm on Thursday (March 4).
An old-style dark blue Ford Fiesta collided with the cyclist on the A165 Filey Road just after Boak End roundabout.
His injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
The car was travelling from Scarborough towards Filey, while the cyclist was travelling in the opposite direction.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly if they have any dash cam footage of the incident or any footage that may show the car being driven immediately prior to the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Robert Wardle, or email Robert.wardle@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Please quote incident number: 12210071366.
