THE programme is now available for York International Women’s Week 2021, which runs until March 14 and is focused on the theme of 'Women in a time of Plague'.
The programme this year acknowledges the profound effect of the Covid pandemic on the lives of women here and around the world.
A spokesperson for the group said: "Events include 'Question Time', where local women politicians will debate 'Women in a Time of Plague' and the impact of lockdown on women.
"There is also farming in a time of Covid, experiences from women in frontline caring jobs, self-care techniques, craft making, a women’s brass band and lots more."
All the events are run by local women, both individuals and organisations, and pulled together by a group of volunteers.
In view of current restrictions, the majority of events are online, mostly on Zoom. The organising group is offering a free 'Beginners Guide to Zoom' session to help people access the events.
Further details and a full programme are available at: www.yorkwomen.org.uk
The idea of an annual ‘Women’s Day’ emerged from a 1910 international conference in Europe of working women, at which Clara Zetkin proposed a day that combined celebration of women with action to improve their working conditions, bring about equal pay and ensure their voting rights.