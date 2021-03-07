AN UPCOMING musician from York has featured on a BBC Radio programme with one of his latest songs with another artist.
Toby Caulfield, whos stage name is '99', featured on the BBC Introducing East Midlands show yesterday with a song he put together with Jodie Thornley, also known as 'JaeeJaee', a well known female artist from Nottingham.
Toby, who was born in York and lives in Dringhouses, said: "I love my city and I am very proud to represent York and all of North Yorkshire in the urban music scene."
Toby was contacted by BBC Radio Nottingham to inform him that the 'pop-trap' song that he features on, called 'Silly Love', would be played on their show.
"This is a very proud day for me as getting my music played on the BBC has always been the main goal, and as far as I know I am one of the only urban artists from York who has found BBC radio success - especially in recent years," Toby added.