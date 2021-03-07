VOLUNTEERS from Greenpeace York Group have hosted two-weeks of covid-compliant community activities to celebrate York’s cycle lanes and pedestrian areas.
The group expressed their gratitude for York’s low traffic neighbourhoods by decorating a trail along the river from Farndale Street to Millenium Bridge, highlighting key facts about the positive effects of cycle lanes, pedestrianised areas and safe roads.
Emilia, a York Greenpeace volunteer, said: "We created a community hurrah to celebrate York’s cycle lanes and pedestrian areas.
“We want local councillors to know that we notice the changes and to encourage them to do more.
"We want to see more low traffic neighbourhoods with safer streets, cleaner air and more space to walk and cycle.”
The activity was followed up on March 3 by a Zoom event for the local environmental group with key speaker councillor Christian Vassie, chair of the Council’s Climate Change Committee, who gave insight into the transport in and around York.
Mr Vassie said: "I am moved by the support for York’s low traffic neighbourhoods.
"Greenpeace York’s positive campaign in the community is fantastic.
"We need to continue to all work together to ensure these initiatives continue, as part of the bigger plan to help reduce air pollution and tackle climate change."
Low traffic neighbourhoods are designated to reduce traffic in certain streets, improve air quality and encourage walking and cycling.
