THIRTEEN areas around York are now shaded white on the Public Health England Covid map due to a low number of cases in the area.
The 13 areas around the York area shaded white are:
- York city centre
- Rawcliffe and Clifton South
- Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham
- Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe
- Heworth South and The Groves
- New Earswick
- Wigginton
- Huntington
- Osbaldwick
- Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake
- Easingwold and Stillington
- Sheriff Hutton, Slingsby and Swinton
- Stamford Bridge and Sutton Upon Derwent
These areas are shaded white as there were less than three cases in these places in the seven days leading up to March 1, meaning that no data is shown.
South Bank and Dringhouses is shown to have the highest number of cases in the city with 18 and a rolling rate of 230.7 cases per 100,000 population, meaning the area is shaded a dark blue on the Covid map.
Clifton Without and Skelton is shown to have the second highest number of cases in York with 14 and a rolling rate of 164.6 cases per 100,000 population, meaning it is shaded a lighter blue on the map.