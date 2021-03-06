YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has increased slightly over the last 24 hours, but remains below 60.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by two to 55.1 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average, which stands at 73.1 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 12 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 11,942.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by eight to 47.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 39 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,301.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by two to 79.7 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 35 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.
Across the UK, a further 6,040 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,213,343.
