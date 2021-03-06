NO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 577.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 25 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 185 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 84,276.
Patients were aged between 42 and 96 years old. All except six, aged 54 to 84 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 31 to March 5.
Their families have been informed.
