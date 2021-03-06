POLICE searching for a missing person in rural North Yorkshire have found a man’s body.
Gerrard Burrell-Hodgson, 53, from Deighton, near Northallerton, has been missing since the morning of Monday (March 1).
Following an extensive search, a man’s body was found in a rural area north of Helmsley.
While a formal identification has yet to take place, Mr Burrell-Hodgson’s family has been informed.
Inspector Sarah Sanderson thanked all the members of the public who have helped and supported the family and police as they tried to locate Mr Burrell-Hodgson.
His family is now being supported by specially-trained officers.
