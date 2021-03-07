A TRAIN firm which operates in Yorkshire is aiming to change the attitudes of women on pursuing careers in the rail industry.

Research by London North Eastern Railway (LNER) shows that only one per cent of women said they had wanted to be a train driver when they were young compared, to 23 per cent who wanted to be a teacher.

LNER’s People Director Karen Lewis said that more needed to be done to promote careers in rail to women.

“The rail industry needs to do more to encourage women to consider a career in the sector,” Ms Lewis said.

“We’re pleased to see an increasing number of applications each year from women who are interested in pursuing careers as a train driver, and we’re looking to speak to women who have never considered the industry before and encourage them to learn more," Ms Lewis added.

The number of women applying to LNER for driver roles has more than doubled in three years, increasing from just seven per cent of 2017 applications to 17 per cent in 2020.

LNER is encouraging more women to consider train driver roles in the future, with a goal of 40 per cent of applications to be from females by 2025.

LNER train driver, Becky Brown has been driving trains for almost 10 years and has an eight-year old daughter who aspires to be a driver when she grows up.

Becky said: “Driving a train is an interesting job, although I do get surprised looks when people ask me what I do for a living and when people see a woman driving the train.

“I love hearing from my daughter that she too wants to be a driver, as it’s such a unique career path. It allows me to be flexible and spend more time with my family than I might do in a 9-5 role.”

The initiative comes as York celebrates International Women’s Week this week.

More information about driver roles or other careers at LNER can be found at: https://lnerjobs.co.uk/jobs/