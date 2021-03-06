A POPULAR North Yorkshire venue is set to reopen its doors to the public with a trip down the 'Yellow Brick Road'.

After the announcement of the Government’s road map, Whitby Pavilion is gearing up for reopening with a fun-packed pantomime of The Wizard of Oz visiting the venue’s theatre for two performances during half term on Friday June 4.

The Covid-friendly performances will see the theatre’s auditorium split into socially distant zones in order for the audience to be able to join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion on their "magical adventure," in a safe environment.

The show's producer, Tom Rolfe said: "I am delighted to be able to bring a brand new pantomime version of The Wizard of Oz to The Pavilion in Whitby this June.

"Whitby audiences are always a great crowd to play and when we heard the roadmap plans for the easing of lockdown I just had to make sure we made a stop off to one of my favourite seaside towns.

"Things will be a little different due to government guidelines, all seating will be socially distanced, face masks will be compulsory for adults and of course our new best friend Mr Sanitiser will greet us on arrival.

"The show will also run for about 70 minutes straight through without an interval in order avoid people moving around too much. After the last year we could all do with a good giggle and we can’t wait to provide those laughs after lockdown."

The Pavilion have also confirmed the return of First Class Wrestling on Saturday August 28 and rock show The History of Rock on Friday September 3 as their Summer season begins to take shape.

An announcement of the summer cinema programme and other new events will be made very soon.

Tickets for all the events are now on sale via Whitby Pavilion’s website at: www.whitbypavilion.co.uk