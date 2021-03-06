EIGHT areas around York are now shaded white on the Public Health England map due to low Covid case numbers, and the city's weekly rate has dropped again.
Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham, Rawcliffe and Clifton South, Wigginton, New Earswick, Huntington, Osbaldwick and Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake are now all shaded white on the map as there were less than three cases in the area in the seven days leading up to February 28, meaning that no data is shown.
South Bank and Dringhouses had the highest number of cases at the time with 19 and a roling rate of 243.6 cases per 100,000 population, meaning the area is shaded dark blue on the PHE map.
Holgate West is shown to have the second highest number of cases with 13 and a rolling rate of 138.3 cases per 100,000 population, meaning it is shaded a lighter blue.
The latest PHE data shows that York's weekly Covid rate has dropped by five to 53.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 13 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic tp 11,930.