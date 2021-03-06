COVID jabs are now available to people aged 56 and over in York and North Yorkshire.

And organisers of York's mass vaccination centre say they are about to see an increase in the supply of vaccine, which will ensure they can hit the deadline of vaccinating everyone over 50 by April 15.

The NHS website which allows people to book their jab states today that you can now do so if you are 56 or over.

As recently as Thursday, bookings were restricted to people aged 60 or over, and people in their early 60s only received letters from the NHS earlier this week, telling them they were eligible.

To book a jab, Google search for 'Book a coronavirus vaccination' or click here.

You will simply need to give a few details, such as your name, date of birth and postcode, and provided you are registered with a GP practice, you will be instantly told if you are eligible, and then offered a choice of location to go for your jab, and time and date.

Meanwhile, Professor Mike Holmes, who runs the major vaccination centre on the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site, said today: "In York, we are about to see an increase in supply of vaccine for both first and second doses. So this is good news and it will ensure we hit the deadline of April 15 for vaccinating everyone over 50."