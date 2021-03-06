THERE are set to be a number of traffic restrictions in place around York over the coming weeks.
Resurfacing works will be carried out in Wetherby Road from 7.30pm on Monday (March 8) until 12am on Tuesday (March 9).
Resurfacing works will also be carried out in Huntington Road from 7.30pm on Monday until 5am on Friday March 19.
There will be continued restrictions in Fulford Road at the university for cyclepath work until March 21.
Water connection works will be carried out in St Saviourgate on March 15.
Traffic signal improvement work will be carried out in Clifton Moorgate and Hurricane Way from Monday March 22 until Friday May 7.
Sewer works will be carried out in the slip road linking Foss Bank to Jewbury from Monday March 22 until Sunday April 4.