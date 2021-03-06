FIRE crews were called to an incident yesterday evening after the occupant of a flat had fallen asleep while running a bath, causing flooding to the flat below.
A Northallerton crew were called to the incident in Allerton Way at around 7.30pm yesterday, whereby water was coming into a flat through the lights.
Crews investigated and discovered that the occupant of the flat above had fallen alseep whilst running a bath causing the flooding to the flat below.
Crews isolated the lights and gave advice to the occupants.
Comments are closed on this article.