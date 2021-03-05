MORE than 30 per cent of York's population has now had a Covid jab.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report said that as of Wednesday, 64,230 residents in the council's area had received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccination - 30.5 per cent of the total estimated population of York of 210,618.
It said 1,139 people had received both doses.
Across England, 17.78 million people had received the first dose =31.6 per cent of the total estimated population of England of 56,286,961 - and 680,000 had received both doses.