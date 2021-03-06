BUSINESSES should see cash from Government lockdown grants land in their bank accounts from Monday, the council says.
The March lockdown payments - which are part of the ongoing support for businesses and not related to this week's budget announcement - should arrive by Thursday. Anyone already signed up to the lockdown grants introduced in November does not need to reapply.
But the Government's recently announced Restart Grant funding will not be paid until April 1 at the earliest, a council spokesperson warned, adding that the local authority cannot control the timeline for the national funding.
Cllr Andrew Waller said: “Paying grants quickly protects jobs, the supply chain and the city’s wider economy.
“We want to give businesses as much certainty as we can, so we’re pressing government for more details on when we’ll be able to pay Restart Grants, and will keep businesses informed as soon as we know more.
“We will continue to work with partners to find the fairest, most effective way to spend any additional discretionary funding which comes to York."
Restart Grants of up to £6,000 for non-essential retail and £18,000 for hospitality and leisure will be available - but Government guidance has not yet been issued. For updates, visit york.gov.uk/information-businesses/covid-19-business-rates-grants.