IS YORK having a baby boom?

You'd think so from all the lovely photos of new babies being sent to us at The Press.

This week we are sharing photos of new babies born since January.

And if you have had a baby in the past FOUR weeks, please continue to send us your new baby photo and your story.

We love sharing your happy photos with Press readers and we know they are cheering everyone up!

A warm welcome this week to: 

Finley Joe Harland; Emily Charlotte Rasul; Arlo Fox Thomas Aylett; Finley Robert Davitt-Oliver; Molly Joy Perfect;
Jack Barry Cunningham; Bobbie Lay-Flurrie; Freya Louise Powell; Billy Vincent Hardcastle; Bodhi Archer Rhodes; Nicholas Andrew Hirst; Noah Micheal Harris and Poppy Louise Hughes.

New babies

"If you have had a baby in the past four weeks please send us your photo and your birth story!"

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

Phoebe Graham

Baby's full name?
Poppy Louise Hughes

Baby's date of birth?
4th March 2021

Baby's weight?
8lb 4.5oz

Where was the baby born?
York Hosptial

Full name of parent(s)?
Phoebe Graham & James Hughes

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Derwenthorpe

Anything unusual about the birth?
Very quick birth compared to the birth of first daughter Lillie, 2 years ago

York Press: Poppy Louise Hughes born on March 4Poppy Louise Hughes born on March 4
Stephanie Ann Prangnell

Baby's full name?
Noah Micheal Harris

Baby's date of birth?
28/02/2021

Baby's weight?
7 pound 9 ounces

Where was the baby born?
York

Full name of parent(s)?
Stephanie Prangnell and Daniel Harris

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Haxby york

Anything unusual about the birth?
Went in to be monitored for an hour as usual to then be rushed down for an emergency c-section due to his heart rating dropping. The staff acted very quickly and Noah had a short stay in SCBU but luckily was all ok and came home with me at three days old. Can’t thank the staff enough for what they did for him! His sister was in SCBU back in 2018 and the nurses have always been amazing!

York Press: Noah Michael Harris born on February 28Noah Michael Harris born on February 28
Emma Hirst

Baby's full name?
Nicholas Andrew Hirst

Baby's date of birth?
20/02/2021

Baby's weight?
7lb 13oz

Where was the baby born?
York hospital

Full name of parent(s)?
Emma Hirst Tom Hirst

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Poppleton York

Anything unusual about the birth?
Nice and quick, born in his waters

York Press: Nicholas Andrew Hirst born on February 20 at one week oldNicholas Andrew Hirst born on February 20 at one week old
Lauren Rhodes

Baby's full name?
Bodhi Archer Rhodes

Baby's date of birth?
27th February 2021

Baby's weight?
5lb 13 ounces

Where was the baby born?
York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?
Lauren Rhodes & Oli Rhodes

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York

Anything unusual about the birth?
No

York Press: Bodhi Archer Rhodes born on February 27Bodhi Archer Rhodes born on February 27
Gabrielle Hookham

Baby's full name?
Billy Vincent Hardcastle

Baby's date of birth?
17/02/21

Baby's weight?
8lbs 7.5oz

Where was the baby born?
York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?
Gabby Hookham

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?
18 minute labour!

York Press: Billy Vincent Hardcastle born on February 17 and fast asleep on his favourite place in the house: his big bear cushionBilly Vincent Hardcastle born on February 17 and fast asleep on his favourite place in the house: his big bear cushion
Hayley Harrison

Baby's full name?
Freya Louise Powell

Baby's date of birth?
26th February

Baby's weight?
6lb 8 oz

Where was the baby born?
York hospital

Full name of parent(s)?
Hayley Harrison - Ben Powell

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Osgodby

Anything unusual about the birth?
No

York Press: Freya Louise Powell born on February 26Freya Louise Powell born on February 26
Bobbie Lay-Flurrie

Baby's full name?
Felix Lucas Lay-Flurrie

Baby's date of birth?
19/02/2021

Baby's weight?
7lb 9oz

Where was the baby born?
York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?
Bobbie & Jack Lay-Flurrie

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Tadcaster

Anything unusual about the birth?
26 hours

York Press: Felix Lucas Lay-Flurrie born on February 19Felix Lucas Lay-Flurrie born on February 19
Daniel Cunningham

Baby's full name?
Jack Barry Cunningham

Baby's date of birth?
16/2/2021

Baby's weight?
8 pounds

Where was the baby born?
York

Full name of parent(s)?
Daniel Cunningham Emily Cunningham

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Easinwold

Anything unusual about the birth?
Jack is named after Emily granddad who sadly passed away ten years to the day jack was born

York Press: Jack Barry Cunningham born on February 16Jack Barry Cunningham born on February 16
Maddi Wright

Baby's full name?
Molly Joy Perfect

Baby's date of birth?
19/02/2021

Baby's weight?
7lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?
At home

Full name of parent(s)?
Maddi Wright and Steve Perfect

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Wistow, Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?
After an unplanned and very quick home birth with our now 2-year-old son, we opted for a (planned) water birth at home. After waking up at 1am with broken waters and mild contractions, we phoned York hospital to send the home birth team. We were told that, unfortunately, they had already been called out that evening and that we’d have to go in. We were disappointed as staying at home and hypnobirthing were the only concrete birth plans we had, but we started to get ready to head to hospital. Contractions quickly got closer together and before we could leave the house, we had to call triage to tell them I felt the need to push and that we wouldn’t make it in. They told us that we’d have to phone an ambulance to bring us in, but by the time they’d arrived, she was already well on her way! Molly was born at just gone 5am at home, like we’d wanted, just on the kitchen floor rather than the birth pool!

York Press: Molly Joy Perfect born at home on February 19Molly Joy Perfect born at home on February 19
Robert Oliver

Baby's full name?
Finley Robert Davitt-Oliver

Baby's date of birth?
15/02/2021

Baby's weight?
4lb 3oz

Where was the baby born?
York District Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?
Robert Oliver & Charlotte Davitt-Oliver

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Huntington, York

Anything unusual about the birth?
Getting ready for our baby with an online antenatal class, then within 48 hours we had our baby boy. Born at 32 weeks gestation.

York Press: Finley Robert Davitt-Oliver born on February 15Finley Robert Davitt-Oliver born on February 15
Paul Thomas Aylett

Baby's full name?
Arlo Fox Thomas Aylett

Baby's date of birth?
07/02/2021

Baby's weight?
6lbs 4oz

Where was the baby born?
York

Full name of parent(s)?
Paul and Amy Aylett

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Burnholme

Anything unusual about the birth?
All went great

York Press: Arlo Fox Thomas Aylett born on February 7Arlo Fox Thomas Aylett born on February 7
Community contributor

Baby's full name?
Emily Charlotte Rasul

Baby's date of birth?
19:01/2021

Baby's weight?
5lbs 5oz

Where was the baby born?
York

Full name of parent(s)?
Emma Barstow

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Tockwith

Anything unusual about the birth?
I was in ICU for weeks afterwards, critically ill after the birth.

York Press: Emily Charlotte Rasul born on January 19Emily Charlotte Rasul born on January 19
Sarah Harland

Baby's full name?
Finley Joe Harland

Baby's date of birth?
23rd February 2021

Baby's weight?
8lb 12oz

Where was the baby born?
York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?
Sarah and Tom Harland

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?
Just want to say a massive thank you to the incredible midwives who are part of the Sapphire Midwifery Team. They have gone above and beyond from the moment I found out to continuing to support us postnatally.

York Press: Finley Joe Harland born on February 23Finley Joe Harland born on February 23
