IS YORK having a baby boom?
You'd think so from all the lovely photos of new babies being sent to us at The Press.
This week we are sharing photos of new babies born since January.
A warm welcome this week to:
Finley Joe Harland; Emily Charlotte Rasul; Arlo Fox Thomas Aylett; Finley Robert Davitt-Oliver; Molly Joy Perfect;
Jack Barry Cunningham; Bobbie Lay-Flurrie; Freya Louise Powell; Billy Vincent Hardcastle; Bodhi Archer Rhodes; Nicholas Andrew Hirst; Noah Micheal Harris and Poppy Louise Hughes.
New babies
Baby's full name?
Poppy Louise Hughes
Baby's date of birth?
4th March 2021
Baby's weight?
8lb 4.5oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hosptial
Full name of parent(s)?
Phoebe Graham & James Hughes
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Derwenthorpe
Anything unusual about the birth?
Very quick birth compared to the birth of first daughter Lillie, 2 years ago
Baby's full name?
Noah Micheal Harris
Baby's date of birth?
28/02/2021
Baby's weight?
7 pound 9 ounces
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Stephanie Prangnell and Daniel Harris
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Haxby york
Anything unusual about the birth?
Went in to be monitored for an hour as usual to then be rushed down for an emergency c-section due to his heart rating dropping. The staff acted very quickly and Noah had a short stay in SCBU but luckily was all ok and came home with me at three days old. Can’t thank the staff enough for what they did for him! His sister was in SCBU back in 2018 and the nurses have always been amazing!
Baby's full name?
Nicholas Andrew Hirst
Baby's date of birth?
20/02/2021
Baby's weight?
7lb 13oz
Where was the baby born?
York hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Emma Hirst Tom Hirst
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Poppleton York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Nice and quick, born in his waters
Baby's full name?
Bodhi Archer Rhodes
Baby's date of birth?
27th February 2021
Baby's weight?
5lb 13 ounces
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Lauren Rhodes & Oli Rhodes
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
No
Baby's full name?
Billy Vincent Hardcastle
Baby's date of birth?
17/02/21
Baby's weight?
8lbs 7.5oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Gabby Hookham
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
18 minute labour!
Baby's full name?
Freya Louise Powell
Baby's date of birth?
26th February
Baby's weight?
6lb 8 oz
Where was the baby born?
York hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Hayley Harrison - Ben Powell
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Osgodby
Anything unusual about the birth?
No
Baby's full name?
Felix Lucas Lay-Flurrie
Baby's date of birth?
19/02/2021
Baby's weight?
7lb 9oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Bobbie & Jack Lay-Flurrie
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Tadcaster
Anything unusual about the birth?
26 hours
Baby's full name?
Jack Barry Cunningham
Baby's date of birth?
16/2/2021
Baby's weight?
8 pounds
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Daniel Cunningham Emily Cunningham
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Easinwold
Anything unusual about the birth?
Jack is named after Emily granddad who sadly passed away ten years to the day jack was born
Baby's full name?
Molly Joy Perfect
Baby's date of birth?
19/02/2021
Baby's weight?
7lb 6oz
Where was the baby born?
At home
Full name of parent(s)?
Maddi Wright and Steve Perfect
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Wistow, Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
After an unplanned and very quick home birth with our now 2-year-old son, we opted for a (planned) water birth at home. After waking up at 1am with broken waters and mild contractions, we phoned York hospital to send the home birth team. We were told that, unfortunately, they had already been called out that evening and that we’d have to go in. We were disappointed as staying at home and hypnobirthing were the only concrete birth plans we had, but we started to get ready to head to hospital. Contractions quickly got closer together and before we could leave the house, we had to call triage to tell them I felt the need to push and that we wouldn’t make it in. They told us that we’d have to phone an ambulance to bring us in, but by the time they’d arrived, she was already well on her way! Molly was born at just gone 5am at home, like we’d wanted, just on the kitchen floor rather than the birth pool!
Baby's full name?
Finley Robert Davitt-Oliver
Baby's date of birth?
15/02/2021
Baby's weight?
4lb 3oz
Where was the baby born?
York District Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Robert Oliver & Charlotte Davitt-Oliver
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Huntington, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Getting ready for our baby with an online antenatal class, then within 48 hours we had our baby boy. Born at 32 weeks gestation.
Baby's full name?
Arlo Fox Thomas Aylett
Baby's date of birth?
07/02/2021
Baby's weight?
6lbs 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Paul and Amy Aylett
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Burnholme
Anything unusual about the birth?
All went great
Baby's full name?
Emily Charlotte Rasul
Baby's date of birth?
19:01/2021
Baby's weight?
5lbs 5oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Emma Barstow
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Tockwith
Anything unusual about the birth?
I was in ICU for weeks afterwards, critically ill after the birth.
Baby's full name?
Finley Joe Harland
Baby's date of birth?
23rd February 2021
Baby's weight?
8lb 12oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Sarah and Tom Harland
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
Just want to say a massive thank you to the incredible midwives who are part of the Sapphire Midwifery Team. They have gone above and beyond from the moment I found out to continuing to support us postnatally.
