Baby's full name?

Molly Joy Perfect

Baby's date of birth?

19/02/2021

Baby's weight?

7lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?

At home

Full name of parent(s)?

Maddi Wright and Steve Perfect

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Wistow, Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

After an unplanned and very quick home birth with our now 2-year-old son, we opted for a (planned) water birth at home. After waking up at 1am with broken waters and mild contractions, we phoned York hospital to send the home birth team. We were told that, unfortunately, they had already been called out that evening and that we’d have to go in. We were disappointed as staying at home and hypnobirthing were the only concrete birth plans we had, but we started to get ready to head to hospital. Contractions quickly got closer together and before we could leave the house, we had to call triage to tell them I felt the need to push and that we wouldn’t make it in. They told us that we’d have to phone an ambulance to bring us in, but by the time they’d arrived, she was already well on her way! Molly was born at just gone 5am at home, like we’d wanted, just on the kitchen floor rather than the birth pool!

Please send us a picture with the baby's full name in the caption.

