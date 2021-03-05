AN overheating battery charger is thought to have caused a fire at a garage today.
North Yorkshire Fire and rescue say they were called out at about 12.30pm to
Jesmond Road in Harrogate after reports of a fire.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate including an aerial ladder platform, and officers attended a fire in a garage which was attached to a property.
"The fire caused minimal damage to the garage building but did damage to motorcyles, helmets and jackets - there was also smoke damage to the garage, to the kitchen and to the utility room.
"Crews used two hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation.
"The cause is believed to be an overheating battery charger."
Comments are closed on this article.