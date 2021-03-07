NORTH Yorkshire Police (NYP), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) and enable North Yorkshire (enableNY) are inviting the public to vote for their Public Choice Awards 2020.

The annual awards have been a staple in the North Yorkshire Police calendar for a number of years. This year the awards have been extended to include North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and staff working within collaborative shared services functions.

A panel chaired by Julia Mulligan, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, shortlisted three entries from each service and now they want the public to vote for the Public Choice Award winner from each service.

The nine shortlisted entries for this award have demonstrated significant commitment and determination in their roles this past year and gone above and beyond to provide an exceptional service.

The winners of the three Public Choice Awards will be announced by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner at the joint Annual Awards event later this month. The event will also include awards for Lifetime Achievement and the presentation of the Glenn Goodman Trophy for the most outstanding Special Constable.

Speaking about the vote, Julia Mulligan said: "The Public Choice Awards are a chance for us to recognise the extraordinary work that our officers, volunteers and staff provide for our communities, keeping us safe and feeling safe hour-after-hour, day-after-day.

"This year, for the first time, we are saying thank you collectively to North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Enable North Yorkshire who have been working hard to protect us all despite it being one of the most challenging periods we have faced.

"This past year has been difficult for everyone, but I have heard from communities across North Yorkshire and York how much they value the work of our brave police officers, firefighters and police and fire staff.

"Despite the focus being so much on Covid, there has been no let-up in the other crimes, incidents and situations they have to face and these awards are an opportunity to express our support for those who support us."

The awards will take place on Friday March 26 and details of the winners will be released after that.

To cast your vote in the Public Choice Awards, visit http://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/pca2020

Voting closes at 5pm on Thursday March 11.