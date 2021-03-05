A POPULAR venue will start the first phase of reopening later this month.
Scarborough Spa's now back under the management and operation of Scarborough Borough Council and will reopen Farrer’s Bar and Restaurant on Saturday, March 27 with a takeaway service.
Farrer's Bar and Restaurant’s reopening will follow the government’s roadmap and will reopen in stages: with takeaways available from Saturday, March 27 before offering outside dining within a new extended outside seating area from Monday April 12.
Internal dining will then be available from Monday, May 17 whilst applying the rule of six/two household government rule for meeting inside.
It is hoped Stage 4 of the government’s plan, which has a current date of June 21, will allow the venue to reopen its entertainment areas at full capacity with the likes of Jimmy Carr, Francis Rossi, The Dreamboys, Showaddywaddy and a number of tribute shows already scheduled to perform this summer.
Stuart Clark, Scarborough Council’s Operations, Venues and Events manager said: “We are delighted to be re-opening in part after a year of being closed. We look forward to welcoming customers old and new to our wonderful iconic building and contributing to the town’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”
Scarborough Spa’s Cliff Lift will also be back in action from Saturday 17 April 2021 and will be initially open on weekends from 10am to 4pm.
Further details and additions to the summer season will be released via Scarborough Spa's website and social media pages in the coming weeks.