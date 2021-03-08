THE issue of City of York Council preparing an acceptable Local Plan has been dragging on for years ( The Press, March 5).
After yet more criticism by government planning experts of York’s tardiness, the council’s response is “ we are fully committed and moving as quickly as possible ".
This is not good enough and demonstrates the council’s complacency and incompetence.
Perhaps they should stop putting all their energies into closing roads and unfairly always favouring any schemes to promote even more cycle lanes to the detriment of everyone else, and stop just paying lip-service to the chronic shortage of truly affordable housing.
Geoff Robb,
Hunters Close,
Dunnington