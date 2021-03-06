A YORK charity is looking to give away books to any school that can use them.
‘Bookcase For All’ donates good quality second-hand books to schools across York and has a large supply that they would like to pass on.
Chair, Candi Colbourn, said:“We offer free bookstalls whereby we drop off boxes of books which the schools can distribute to the children to take home and keep. They can also be used to supplement the school libraries if they wish,” added Candi.
“All books are donated and we never ask for them for back. It’s a fabulous way for schools to encourage reading. We have lots of books ready to go, so it would be great if schools we could help come forward.”
If you are interested, please contact Candi at candic13@yahoo.co.uk