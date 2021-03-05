THE family of a missing man have thanked people for their “incredible support”, as the search to find him continues.

Gerrard Burrell-Hodgson, 53, from Deighton, near Northallerton, has been missing since the morning of Monday (March 1).

Police are extremely concerned for his welfare, and are urging members of the public to report any possible sightings. He may be driving a grey/silver Land Rover Defender 90, registration PK62 ORA.

Searches have been carried out in the North York Moors and Howardian Hills areas, east of Northallerton. The NPAS police helicopter has also been assisting the search.

In a statement, Gerrard’s family said: “We would like to thank everyone who has helped so far for their incredible support and help in finding him as soon as possible.

“We are helping to coordinate searches with Gerrard’s friends from the local area, and it would be fantastic to have any more information that would help us try to target our search areas.

“If anyone has any information, or has seen Gerrard or his vehicle, please contact the police immediately. Also, please help by sharing our appeal with the local community, as well as walking and cycling groups, and encourage people to keep an eye out while they are active in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police immediately, quoting reference number 12210069596. Call police on 101, or 999 if it is urgent.