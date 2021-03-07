A YORK-BASED freelance content marketer has been honoured in a prestigious awards ceremony for leading females in their respective fields.

Katie Thompson, founder of Katie Lingo Ltd, was named a ‘Rising Star’ in the Consulting and Communications category at Campaign’s Female Frontier Awards.

The awards seek to "shine a spotlight on the industry’s rising stars by honouring those showing great promise in their first five years."

Campaign celebrated its award winners with an online ceremony on Thursday February 25, during which 53 women were honoured for their achievements in the advertising, marketing, media and technology industries.

The event, the second of its kind, featured panel sessions to discuss industry trends. Katie was picked for her contribution to content marketing, with a particular emphasis on her '#Write52' campaign.

The campaign is a drive to encourage writers to produce one piece of weekly content on whichever digital platform they choose. Katie completed the challenge in December 2020 and has since been nominated at the European Content Awards for Best Low Budget Campaign.

Katie, from Heworth, said: "To be recognised by the world’s leading business media brand for marketing is the highest honour.

"I feel proud to feature among so many inspiring women who are leading the charge in gender equality and creativity in marketing."

Katie Lingo Ltd was founded in September 2016, offering outsourced content marketing services to agencies and small businesses. The business has grown exponentially since this date, with the 2020 #Write52 campaign leading directly to 87 per cent revenue growth year on year.