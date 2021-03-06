HOW Boris Johnson can sleep at night after offering the NHS a contemptible one per cent pay rise is beyond me.
The fact that he is well enough to sleep is due in no small part due to the NHS saving his life in the first place.
Meanwhile, HS2 is still going ahead thus ensuring that commuters will still be able to pay through the nose to arrive at their destinations, late for work 20 minutes sooner.
Nigel Cummings,
Charlton Street,
