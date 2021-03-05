A YORK hospice is planning to light up the city's landmarks in blue and yellow on March 23 to mark the first anniversary of the first lockdown.

St Leonard’s Hospice says the move will recognise the impact the pandemic has had on local people over a difficult and challenging year - especially for those who have lost a loved one.

A spokeswoman said that working with partners, including City of York Council, it would light up landmarks including the historic city walls, the roof of York Hospital, Mansion House, West Offices and the Magical Tree of Light in the Eye of York in the hospice's colours. Selby Abbey would also be lit up.

"The hospice will also be lighting up its grounds, including the Memory Tree, live on its Facebook page at 8pm on March 23 and is inviting people to also join in at home by lighting a candle," she said.

Chief executive Emma Johnson said: “This light up event is designed to bring our community together and give people a chance to take a moment to reflect on this historic year and both the personal and professional challenges people have faced.

“As we are getting ready to move into spring, and starting to look forward to the start of the lockdown restrictions easing, and the vaccination roll out progressing, it’s also a chance to celebrate how resilient we have been as a city in pulling together to tackle this pandemic"

York council leader Keith Aspden said: “It feels a long time ago since the first cases were declared in the city and our way of life changed immeasurably. The professional and personal sacrifices do, however, seem small when compared to those made by our healthcare workers, frontline staff and volunteers. St Leonard’s campaign is a fitting way to remember our shared experience and efforts."