A FOUNDATION in York has handed a £2,000 cash boost to a local charity which supports the homeless and vulnerable in the city.

The Pavers Foundation has supported the charity Kitchen for Everyone (KEY) following a grant application from recently retired financial director, Mike Carrick.

The grant was submitted through the Foundation’s employee grant scheme which invites colleagues across the entire business to nominate charities and causes close to their hearts.

Mr Carrick was inspired to apply for funding for the charity who provide food, drink and shelter to some of the most vulnerable people in the York area as his wife Debbie had volunteered for many years with the charity, which has been active in the city for seven years.

Speaking about the donation, Mike said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the Pavers Foundation for the very generous donation they have made to KEY York.

"KEY is a charity very close to my heart as my wife used to help out on a Tuesday evening in the kitchen and also delivered meals for the needy who were housebound on a regular basis.

"I know Covid has had a huge impact on KEY’s ability to fundraise and heavily relies upon donations to keep going to help those in need. I’m sure the Pavers donation will be put to very good use in helping KEY continue with their incredible work."

The donation will be used to help maintain the essential service that KEY provides in York.

Jools Rebbeck, KEY team leader, said: "We are so very grateful to have been nominated for this Pavers foundation funding."

The Foundation responded to Mike’s employee grant application for funding early in December, and this was later followed by the decision to donate all the Christmas gifts collected by the company, which are usually distributed evenly amongst the company’s head office employees.