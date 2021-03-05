TWO more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 577.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 25 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 174 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 84,091.
The dates of death range from April 13 last year to March 4 this year.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.