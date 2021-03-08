A £1m project has been created to help women succeed in the workplace in York and North Yorkshire.

Aspire2lead is being launched to coincide with International Women's Day today, Monday, and is a new programme designed to support existing and emerging female talent.

The project aims to help 80 small and medium-sized enterprises and more than 1,000 individuals in employment or self-employment.

It will offer support such as leadership and entrepreneurial training, return-to-work advice, careers guidance, networking and opportunities for successful businesswomen to guide others.

A key focus will be its work with young women to enable them to aim higher in their career aspirations, with more experienced women championing and encouraging them onto boards, governing bodies and into senior roles.

The support is timely as the impact of Covid-19 has disproportionately affected women in employment, setting back progress made in gender equality in the workplace.

Whilst women are more skilled than ever with 56 per cent of university graduates nationally being female, there are still fewer women occupying senior roles in business and on boards. Only 28 per cent of FTSE 100 Boards are women.

In York and North Yorkshire, the pay gap between men and women is just under the national average of 17 per cent.

Part-funded by the European Social Fund, the project has been created by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and partners, The Opportunity Centre, part of Aspire-igen Group, Yorkshire In Business and Beyond 2030.

Sam Alexander, chair of the LEP Skills & Employability Board, said: “At York & North Yorkshire LEP, we are passionate about encouraging the work of existing and emerging female talent in our region as we know our economy will be stronger by being inclusive and through leveraging this expertise.

“Collectively, we want to inspire women about the careers they can access whilst building career readiness.

"We are driven to tackle occupational 'segregation', where women are concentrated in occupations with poorer prospects, empowering them to prosper through progression into higher value and better paid job roles.

"We are thrilled to have Aspire Igen as lead partner to realise this project and are excited to see this launched as part of International Women’s Day 2021.”

Aspire2lead project manager, Lorna Watson added: “Aspire2lead hopes to create a Yorkshire that prides itself on equality in the workplace by supporting women and SMEs to grow, develop and succeed. We need the support of all people to create a county-wide community that reaps the benefits of achieving parity between all genders."

To find out more, visit https://theopportunitycentre.com/projects/aspire2lead/ or email aspire2lead@theopportunitycentre.com.

The York & North Yorkshire LEP is a business-led partnership with the public sector, using our local knowledge to secure investment in projects that will make a real difference to our economy.

The project is receiving up to £1,043,987 from the European Social Fund which helps areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support skills development, employment and job creation, social inclusion and community regenerations.