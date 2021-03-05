A NORTH Yorkshire children’s author said he was left “truly flabbergasted” after winning a Blue Peter Book Award live on the show.

Mike Barfield who lives in Helperby near Easingwold, has been named the winner of the BookTrust Blue Peter Book Award 2021 for his book, A Day in the Life of a Poo, a Gnu and You, alongside its illustrator Jess Bradley.

The result, voted on by 200 schoolchildren across the UK, was announced live on the long-running children’s programme.

Past winners in the Best Book with Facts category include Sir Tony Robinson, Terry Deary, and former Children’s Laureate Chris Riddell.

Mr Barfield said of his win: “It’s a great honour, and amazing to think that a funny book that I wrote in a little back room in a small North Yorkshire village has gone on to have so much success. I’m truly flabbergasted.

"There aren't many children's literary awards and this is one of the most prestigious. I was short-listed two years ago and didn't win it so being on the list again was a big surprise and it was a strong field which included Prof Robert Winston.”

The book covers a range of topics in a child-friendly way from answering questions like what does a panda do all day long? To how does your heart move blood around your body and what makes a rainbow shine?

The Blue Peter Book Awards celebrate both fact and fiction books that have been published for children in the last year.

As well as being an award-winning author, Mr Barfield has a regular slot in Private Eye and his TV writing credits also range from Spitting Image and Have I Got News For You to Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and Location, Location, Location.

A Day in the Life of a Poo, a Gnu and You is available from online retailers including Amazon where it's priced £6.75.