A WOMAN from a care home in North Yorkshire celebrated reaching her 100th birthday with a party with the other residents and staff members.
Centenarian Ivy Ingle blew out her candles at the party held for her at Anchor’s The Manor House in Knaresborough in Hambleton Grove on February 25.
Ivy received a bouquet of one hundred roses from the team at The Manor House, as well as a special cake from Betty’s cake shop and the traditional telegram from the Queen.
Mrs Ingle, who said she still had memories of the Queen’s coronation in 1952, said: “I really enjoyed spending the day with everyone, although I don’t feel 100 that’s for sure
"There is no secret to a long happy life, but I have certainly enjoyed mine I have been very happy with it.
"My advice to others is to not feel regret for things you have or haven’t done."
Ivy’s daughter, Val, also wished her mum a happy birthday in person while inside the care home's special visitation pod.
Adel Pangilinan, Manager of The Manor House Knaresborough, said: "Mrs Ingle is a lovely person. She always likes to take part in the activities in the home.
"She loves reminiscing and enjoys our monthly tea party where we order lovely cakes from Betty’s tearoom in Harrogate.
"Ivy loves Betty’s, especially their fondant fancies, and she was absolutely delighted when they made her a cake for her birthday."
For further information on The Manor House Knaresborough, contact 0800 731 2020
