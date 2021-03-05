POLICE have strongly reiterated their warning to dog owners after a pregnant sheep was attacked and killed in the North York Moors.
On Wednesday afternoon (March 3), a sheep was mauled on moorland north of Danby. It is believed it was attacked by a dog.
The ewe was in lamb, and its injuries were so severe it had to be put down.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Attacks on livestock have a huge financial impact, not to mention the distress that a farmer goes through by finding dead or dying animals suffering from horrific injuries.
“It is vital for the safety and welfare of livestock and dogs themselves, that owners keep their pets under control at all times. Failure to do so can have devastating consequences.”
Warning posters are being displayed in the area where the attacks took place, and police are urging anyone with information about the attack to come forward. Please ring North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12210071036.
In 2018, North Yorkshire Police contributed to an expert report by the National Police Chiefs’ Council Livestock Worrying Police Working Group. Their research found that about one in 10 of livestock attacks involve repeat offenders – owners whose dog had worried or caused damage to livestock before – highlighting the importance of reporting all such incidents to the police.
Dog owners are urged to follow police advice:
- When walking dogs near land containing sheep it is vital that you keep them on leads and under control at all times.
- Loose dogs, regardless of how well behaved they would normally be, can become uncontrollable very quickly.
- If you live near livestock, ensure your dog is kept secure when at home, and cannot get out of your garden.
- Sheep can easily be injured or killed, or if pregnant ewes are chased around a field by a dog it can cause the ewe to abort unborn lambs and later die itself due to medical complications.