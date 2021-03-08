TINY York twins Eric and Albert Chelin may look like peas in a pod - but the only thing identical about them is their birth weight.

The teeny brothers were born on different days - and they have different star signs too!

The twins, from Clifton Moor, weighed in at 6lb 7oz, but Eric was born at 11.52pm on January 19 and Albert arrived ten minutes later on January 20 at 12.02am.

Eric's star sign is Capricorn, while Albert's is Aquarius.

Proud mum Jess, 31, said: "They also look nothing alike; we don't think they wanted to be twins!"

She said Albert takes after her side of the family and has light brown-blonde hair, while Eric is more like his dad Chris's side and has brown hair.

The boys are not identical as they each had their own sacs and placenta, added Jess, a teacher at St Wilfrid's school in York.

The couple are not sure what the odds are of having twins with different birth dates, but they do believe they have a pair of miracle babies.

Jess and Chris faced fertility problems and underwent two rounds of treatment in order to have their first child, daughter Ayda, now two years old.

They didn't believe they could conceive naturally, so were amazed to fall pregnant last summer- and even more so when they were told they were expecting twins.

Jess said: "It gave Chris the shock of his life!"

Their fertility journey began with a traditional round of IVF which didn't work after Jess's eggs failed to fertilise. For their second attempt, they used the ICSI process, where a tiny needle is used to inject a single sperm into the centre of the egg. Jess fell pregnant this time with Ayda.

The couple had one fertilised egg in frozen storage for them to use at a later date when Jess fell pregnant naturally with the twins.

She said: "My period was a week late and I did a test. I booked in for an early scan, convinced it was a false positive."

So the couple were overjoyed to learn they'd conceived naturally - and with twins!

Jess says she hopes their story brings hope to other couples going through fertility issues.

She said: "After that first round of IVF I thought it was just not going to be...at least we tried. It just goes to show you don't know what is round the corner.

"Just go for it - and don't give up hope."