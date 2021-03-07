STUDENTS from a school in Scarborough have taken on a very special challenge inspired by their hero - Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Sixth form students at Springhead School, which has pupils with a wide range of special educational needs and disabilities, are aiming to walk 100 miles before the Easter holidays by completing laps of the playground.

Sir Captain Tom, who sadly passed way in early February, raised over £32 million to support the NHS through the Covid-19 pandemic by walking 100 laps of his garden at the age of 99.

Jan Johnson, deputy headteacher, said: "The students have been learning about heroes and they were interested and captivated by the fascinating life Captain Tom led.

"We decided that with the difficulties our students face that it would be a fantastic challenge to achieve 100 miles of movement before Easter.

"Sadly, during our time doing the challenge Captain Tom passed away so we thought it would be a wonderful legacy by completing the challenge with the hope of raising money for Saint Catherine's Hospice.

"We think Captain Tom would be proud of us."

Ms Johnson added that the students, aged 16 to 19, have been enjoying the challenge and have even been doing the equivalent distance indoors on rainy days.

The school team chose to support Saint Catherine's in memory of a beloved former colleague, Beth Judd, who was cared for by the hospice before she sadly passed away in January.

If you would like to support the students in their 100-mile challenge, go to Saint Catherine's Just Giving page at: www.justgiving.com/st-catherineshospice or send a cash donation to Springhead School.

The school is also posting updates about the challenge on its Facebook page.