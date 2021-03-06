A YORK out-of-school club has secured funding from a housebuilder for new outdoor play equipment.

Poppleton Out Of School Club has received £500 from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme.

The charitable club supports Poppleton Road Primary school with wraparound childcare, as well as providing a holiday club for other local youngsters aged four to 14-years.

With an even greater focus on outdoor activities due to the current pandemic, the Persimmon Homes’ donation will fund additional play equipment to minimise the need for sharing.

Poppleton Out Of School Club manager, Kathryn McKellar, said: “This is amazing news at such a challenging time. We are continually reviewing our practises and procedures to ensure we can keep our children and staff as safe as possible.

“Simply having more outdoor equipment to encourage new games is just one step to achieving this.”

The Persimmon Homes Community Champions initiative seeks to support grassroots groups, schools and charities in areas where the company is building.

Scott Waters, managing director of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “Community Champions has allowed us to support dozens of good causes and we continue to encourage other such groups to apply – as next month they could be the fortunate beneficiaries.”

Persimmon Homes Yorkshire makes two donations of up to £1,000 every month.

