A MAN from York has been recruited by a distillery in a major sales role as demand for Yorkshire's first single malt whisky soars.

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery has appointed Morgan McDermott from York to the new role of UK sales manager.

Morgan joins the Hunmanby-based business from artisan spirits distillery, Sloemotion and first became aware of Filey Bay whisky when he managed the Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurant, Skosh in York.

He said: "I love trying whisky from all over the world, so this is a dream job for me. My induction has involved learning about the provenance of our barley, the multiple decisions involved in field to bottle whisky making and the complexity of our processes and it has been fascinating.

"It's a very exciting time to be joining the team at Spirit of Yorkshire and I'm looking forward to using my new found knowledge to sell Filey Bay whisky and to work with new and existing customers to help increase their sales with in store staff training and tastings."

Spirit of Yorkshire's co-founder and MD, David Thompson is pleased to welcome Morgan to the team: "The English whisky market is growing rapidly and the demand for Yorkshire whisky is high. With Morgan's help, we're looking forward to extending our reach in both the retail and hospitality sectors."

When he's not working, Morgan enjoys spending time outdoors with his young family, cooking, growing vegetables and relaxing with a glass of Filey Bay Moscatel Finish.

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery was launched in 2016 and is a collaboration between farmer and brewer, Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner, David Thompson.